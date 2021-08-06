Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Soccer-Canada take women's gold after shootout win over Sweden

By Simon Evans
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ay6cN_0bJuXdE900
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Soccer Football - Women - Gold medal match - Sweden v Canada - International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan - August 6, 2021. Julia Grosso of Canada celebrates winning the penalty shootout and the gold medal with teammates. REUTERS/Henry Romero

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Canada triumphed with their first gold medal in women's football by beating Sweden 3-2 on penalties after Friday's final ended 1-1 following regular and extra time.

Julia Grosso kept her cool with the decisive penalty in sudden death to give Canada top spot on the podium after bronze medals at London and Rio.

The Swedish team, who had enjoyed far greater pressure throughout the 120 minutes and were one kick away from victory in the shootout, collapsed on the ground, with several members of the squad breaking into tears.

The Canadian players whooped in delight and embraced after another resilient defensive display following their upset of the gold medal favourites the United States in the semi-finals.

“We knew that we were going to get gold and we were going to do anything in our power to make our country proud and they absolutely did that, they went right to the very end, it was really special," said Canada coach Bev Priestman.

That win over the Americans had come via a penalty from Jessie Fleming and the tireless 23-year-old midfielder again proved a key figure.

Stina Blackstenius had put Sweden ahead in the 34th minute, steering home a slightly scuffed shot after Kosovare Asllani squared the ball.

But Fleming brought Canada level in the 67th minute after the referee went to the pitchside monitor and ruled that Swedish defender Amanda Ilestedt had brought down Canada striker Christine Sinclair.

Sweden dominated for the remainder of normal time and the 30 minutes of extra time but failed to turn the pressure into efforts on goal.

There were goalmouth scrambles and Sweden substitute Lina Hurtig twice went close with headers but Canada never stopped making blocks and winning challenges as they scrapped to take the game into the shootout.

Sweden were positioned to win the best-of-five contest but Caroline Seger shot over the bar with the chance to make it 3-1 with her team's fifth kick.

Deane Rose then blasted the best kick of the contest into the top corner to make it 2-2 on penalties and force sudden death.

Canada keeper Stephanie Labbe dived low to her left to keep out Jonna Andersson's effort and Grosso settled the affair with a well-struck shot that went in despite Hedvig Lindahl getting a hand to it.

Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson said it could have been a different story with the experienced members of his squad such as Seger and Lindahl finally achieving gold.

"It could have been a history. But football isn't a history. It isn't a tale; it's reality and reality is brutal," he said.

The United States won the bronze medal on Thursday with victory over Australia.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessie Fleming
Person
Kosovare Asllani
Person
Hedvig Lindahl
Person
Jonna Andersson
Person
Julia Grosso
Person
Christine Sinclair
Person
Caroline Seger
Person
Stina Blackstenius
Person
Lina Hurtig
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer Canada#Swedish#Canadian#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Japan
Country
Sweden
Related
SoccerPosted by
SELF

Why Canada's Gold-Medal Run Just Might Be What Women's Soccer Needs

On Friday, the Canadian women’s national soccer team battled Sweden through 120 minutes of play and six nail-biting rounds of penalty kicks to win their first Olympic gold medal with a score of 3-2. It’s been a long time coming. After winning back-to-back bronze medals in 2012 and 2016—and enduring a surprising loss to the United States in the London semifinals—the sport’s lowest-key superpower finally has some championship hardware.
MLSchatsports.com

Canada will host World Cup Qualifiers this September at BMO Field

Canada Soccer announced today that the Canadian men’s national team will play upcoming World Cup Qualifiers this September at BMO Field in Toronto. Canada will host Honduras on Sept. 2 in Toronto as well as El Salvador on Sept. 8. The matches will be played in front of fans, ‘pending...
SoccerOmaha.com

How Husker soccer played a role in Canada's Olympic gold medal

They watched from their basements, from their living rooms, from their studies. From Quebec, British Columbia and right here in Nebraska. They rose early Friday morning, as they had all tournament, to witness the Canadian women’s soccer team win their first Olympic gold medal. Amy Walsh, a Canadian midfielder from...
Portland, ORtimbers.com

Olympic players along with Thorns – current and past – headline star-studded rosters for 2021 Women's International Champions Cup

Fresh off guiding Canada to its first-ever gold medal in women's soccer at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Christine Sinclair, Allysha Chapman, Nichelle Prince and Sophie Schmidt return to action for their respective club teams as part of the 2021 Women's International Champions Cup (WICC) presented by Budweiser from August 18-21 at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

'Gold in our eyes': Chiles relishes hard-fought silver medal

LOS ANGELES, Aug 11 (Reuters) - After the U.S. women's gymnastics team won silver at the Tokyo Olympics without leader Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles had a message for her good friend as they stood shoulder to shoulder on the podium. The team would not be getting used to second place.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Colombia's Ecopetrol to buy government stake in ISA for $3.58 billion

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol has agreed to buy the government’s 51.4% stake in conglomerate ISA for 14.2 trillion pesos ($3.58 billion), the company said on Wednesday. Ecopetrol will purchase around 569.5 million ISA shares for 25,000 pesos each from Colombia’s finance ministry, it said. Ecopetrol...

Comments / 0

Community Policy