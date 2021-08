BBC presenter Alex Scott fired back last night at criticism of her pronunciation from an ex-minister - then used her morning introductory line to underline her pride in her roots and deliver a beautiful rebuke at complaints of a lack of “elocution”.Lord Digby Jones had moaned that coverage of the Tokyo Olympics was being ‘spoiled’ by a “noticeable inability to pronounce her ‘g’s at the end of a word”, tweeting out a list of sports ending in the letter which had apparently offended his sensibilities.Scott quickly retorted on Twitter that she was proud of her upbringing and accent which was...