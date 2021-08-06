Cancel
Sports

Beach volleyball champ April Ross honors her late mom in a special way during games

By Scott Stump
TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. beach volleyball star April Ross had the memory of her mother close to her heart as she and teammate Alix Klineman brought home the gold in Tokyo on Thursday. Ross wore a special necklace that belonged to her late mother during the gold medal match, clutching it for good luck and talking to her mom as she and Klineman dominated the Australian team of Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy, 21-15, 21-16, to wrap up the gold in 43 minutes.

www.today.com

