WHAT’S ON MILES’ MIND: What’s in a date?
Mississippi Civil Rights icon, Medgar Evers, was assassinated on June 12 of 1963. Minister Malcolm X was assassinated on February 21, 1965 and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on April 4, 1968. These three dates are emblazoned onto the hearts, etched into the minds, and seared into the conscience and consciousness of not only Black Americans, but all Americans from early in life, but are there hidden messages behind these dates?texasmetronews.com
