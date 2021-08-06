WHAT’S ON MILES’ MIND: What’s in a date?

CHICAGO (CBS) — Jamel Danzy, the Indiana man charged with buying the gun that was used in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French, has been released from custody while he awaits trial on federal charges. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Gilbert ordered Danzy’s release from federal custody on Wednesday, citing the fact he has no prior criminal record, and that he has a job as a teacher’s aide in Merrillville, Indiana. Danzy was released on a $4,500 unsecured bond. Danzy, 29, is the alleged “straw purchaser” of the weapon that was used to fatally shoot Officer French and seriously wound her...