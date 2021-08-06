Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kendall County, IL

Kendall County Board Approves New Hires for State's Attorney's and Public Defender's Offices

By Ethan Kruger
WSPY NEWS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kendall County Board on Tuesday approved three new hires for the State's Attorney's Office and Public Defender's Office. The salaries for the three new positions will be paid for by federal funding received by the county through the American Rescue Plan. The positions include an assistant public defender, an assistant state's attorney, and a paralegal position in the state's attorney's office. Finance Committee Chairman Matt Kellogg says the hires are allowed under the rules of use for the funding.

www.wspynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kendall County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
County
Kendall County, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Defender#State#The Kendall County Board#The American Rescue Plan#Finance Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy