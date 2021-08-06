Kendall County Board Approves New Hires for State's Attorney's and Public Defender's Offices

The Kendall County Board on Tuesday approved three new hires for the State's Attorney's Office and Public Defender's Office. The salaries for the three new positions will be paid for by federal funding received by the county through the American Rescue Plan. The positions include an assistant public defender, an assistant state's attorney, and a paralegal position in the state's attorney's office. Finance Committee Chairman Matt Kellogg says the hires are allowed under the rules of use for the funding.