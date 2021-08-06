Cancel
Oakland Anchor Back On Air After Extended, Mysterious Absence

By Kevin Eck
AdWeek
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKTVU anchor Frank Somerville is back on the air after a months-long absence, but there are few details about what prompted his departure in the first place. Somerville, who took time off abruptly in May, rejoined the Oakland station’s 10 p.m. newscast Wednesday night without fanfare. The longtime anchor, who has worked at the station since 1991, prompted concern beginning on May 30, where he struggled to read the teleprompter and appeared to slur his words before departing from the 10 p.m. newscast without explanation. At the time, the Fox-owned station said Somerville would focus on his health, but didn’t offer more details.

Related
KTVU anchor Frank Somerville back on air, without addressing sudden exit

After abruptly exiting a May KTVU news broadcast in which he could be seen slurring his words, longtime Bay Area news anchor Frank Somerville is back on the air. The venerated KTVU anchor returned Wednesday evening to host the Fox-owned station's 10 p.m. news broadcast, as first reported on by the East Bay Times — nearly 10 weeks after his departure was made official by a station spokeswoman.
