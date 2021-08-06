Oakland Anchor Back On Air After Extended, Mysterious Absence

KTVU anchor Frank Somerville is back on the air after a months-long absence, but there are few details about what prompted his departure in the first place. Somerville, who took time off abruptly in May, rejoined the Oakland station’s 10 p.m. newscast Wednesday night without fanfare. The longtime anchor, who has worked at the station since 1991, prompted concern beginning on May 30, where he struggled to read the teleprompter and appeared to slur his words before departing from the 10 p.m. newscast without explanation. At the time, the Fox-owned station said Somerville would focus on his health, but didn’t offer more details.