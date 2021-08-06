Cancel
Dave Bautista Says KNIVES OUT 2 Is Even Better Than the First One

By Jessica Fisher
GeekTyrant
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnives Out was such a fun movie. It had an incredible ensemble cast, and really put a modern spin on the classic whodunnit murder mystery genre. Now we have two sequels to look forward to from director Rian Johnson, and with the second one in the works, one of the film’s stars says we have a lot to look forward to.

Dave Bautista Gives Shocking Response Over Recent Drax Casting Announcement

If there is one Marvel actor that isn’t afraid to speak out, it’s Dave Bautista. The former professional wrestler has always been vocal when it comes to the inner workings of The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios, offering his own opinions on various political and sometimes controversial topics surrounding the entertainment powerhouses.
Dave Bautista Weighs In On Scarlett Johansson/Disney Controversy

The biggest talking point in Hollywood right now is Scarlett Johansson launching legal action against Disney over Black Widow‘s simultaneous release in theaters and on Premier Access. Even after twelve years under contract as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Natasha Romanoff, there’s clearly still no love lost between either party, and things could be about to get ugly.
Dave Bautista Still Frustrated At Marvel's Treatment Of Drax

Actor and former wrestler Dave Bautista, perhaps best known for his role as Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, continues to have strong opinions about Marvel's treatment of that character in the MCU. Recently, Bautista shared that he "was never asked" to voice the character in the upcoming Marvel animated anthology What If...?. On Monday, he tweeted that he now regularly "shakes [his] head" that the character won't get a satisfying conclusion.
Joel Kinnaman says The Suicide Squad is better than Suicide Squad because it's 'the film we set out to do'

Over the past year, filmmaker David Ayer has campaigned for Warner Bros. to release his cut of 2016's Suicide Squad, the superhero movie which was maligned by critics when it was released in a version, Ayer insists, far removed from his vision for the project. "It's frustrating because I made a really heartfelt drama and it got ripped to pieces and they tried to turn it into Deadpool, which it just wasn't supposed to be," Ayer told EW's Derek Lawrence in March. "I made an amazing movie. It's an amazing movie, it just scared the s--- out of the executives."
Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista star in See season 2 trailer

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the second season of . Starring Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Dave Bautista (Army of the Dead), the second season sees the two estranged Voss brothers whose hatred for each other threatens not just their family, but everyone else. Watch the trailer below…. The...
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Will Be the Last One for James Gunn and Dave Bautista

We've heard time and time again that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is likely James Gunn's last film with the franchise. With the filmmaker on the press tour for The Suicide Squad, a Guardians question was bound to come across the docket at one point or another. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the filmmaker doubled down on his prior Vol. 3 comments. Not only that, but Gunn also suggested it's likely Dave Bautista's last project with the Disney-owned franchise.
Margot Robbie Takes on Her First Wes Anderson Movie

Margot Robbie is the newest member of the club in Wes Anderson's upcoming film, following Tom Hanks in the roster for first time collaborations. Regular Anderson players Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, and Adrien Brody have already been cast. The plot is, as usual, under wraps, but it is rumored she will have a supporting role.
MoviesMovieWeb

Dave Bautista Was Broke Before Landing Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy

When you look at someone as successfully as Dave Bautista, having had a career in wrestling, being part of the MCU and now also appearing in movies such as Dune, Army of The Dead and Knives Out 2, it is hard to imagine him being someone struggling through tough financial times, yet he would be the first to say that his life prior to landing his breakout role of Drax was not at all rosy. it is a stark reminder to everyone that even those who have a seemingly solid life haven't always been in that position.
Dave Bautista’s bad timing before Marvel

Although Dave Bautista is shining in Guardians of the Galaxy, the actor had a bad time in his life before joining Marvel. Dave Bautista became known by joining the WWE. But, his biggest stardom came from Guardians of the Galaxy, the famous Marvel movie directed by James Gunn and starring Chris Pratt. Although before joining the MCU he was already a well-known person, the actor was not having a good time.
Drax Actor Dave Bautista Responds To Disney's ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit

Black Widow has had a difficult release, mostly because the film was supposed to come out during the pandemic. Of course, to make sure people stayed safe, public places like cinemas had to close for an extended period which pushed releases like Black Widow and James Bond film No Time To Die back. Rather than waiting for everything to go completely back to normal Disney decided to release Black Widow on Disney+ alongside a cinema release, so those that wanted to see the film without going outside could still see it. This has led to Scarlett Johansson suing Disney.
Dave Bautista Reportedly Wants To Star In An R-Rated Comic Book Movie

Dave Bautista may be gearing up for his retirement as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Drax the Destroyer when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters in May 2023, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s planning on stepping away from the world of comic book adaptations altogether. Despite admitting that...
Dave Bautista Reacts to Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Lawsuit

Everyone else in the MCU, however, has remained tight-lipped over the legal battle. There's a major battle going down between Scarlett Johansson and Disney over the profits from "Black Widow" -- but Marvel star Dave Bautista joked the whole thing could have been avoided if they'd just listened to him instead.
Dave Bautista Says Disney Should Have Made Drax Movie Instead of Black Widow

Everyone is talking about Scarlett Johansson after she filed a lawsuit against Disney after the studio allegedly breached her contract for releasing Black Widow on its streaming service. Everyone including fellow Marvel star Dave Bautista, says the House of Mouse wouldn't have this trouble if they had chosen to work on a Drax the Destroyer movie instead.
Dave Bautista Was Never Asked To Return As Drax In ‘What If…?’

Dave Bautista has revealed that he was never asked to return as Drax in Marvel Studios’ What If…?. Marvel Studios is set to debut its first animated series this year. Titled What If…?, the show focuses on detailing and expanding hypothetical scenarios and character arcs that could have potentially taken place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One example of a hypothetical scenario that will be explored in the Disney Plus series is T’Challa being abducted by Yondu instead of Star-Lord. With the would-be Black Panther now in space, T’Challa is the one who forms and leads the Guardians of the Galaxy. The animated series is set to feature a star-studded voice cast from the MCU, with most of the actors from the films reprising their roles. While there are clear exceptions like no Robert Downey Jr., or Scarlett Johansson, or Tom Holland, one glaring omission from the voice talent is Dave Bautista, who portrays Drax.
‘Knives Out 2’ Has Wrapped Filming in Greece, as Rian Johnson Says Production Is Now Halfway Complete

Knives Out 2 has officially wrapped filming in Greece, as revealed by director Rian Johnson. The Oscar-nominated director and screenwriter revealed in a tweet that the production finished its time in the Greek Riviera — near cities like Mykonos and Porto Heli — marking the halfway point in the film’s shooting schedule. The Daniel Craig-led sequel began shooting in Greece at the end of June, concluding its time in the Meditteranean country just over a month later.
What If Dave Bautista Wasn't Asked to Voice Drax? James Gunn Surprised

With only a little more than a week to go until Jeffrey Wright's all-seeing The Watcher opens viewers up to a multiverse of alt-MCU possibilities with Disney+ and Marvel Studios' What If…?, we've been learning a lot about the upcoming animated series. Over the weekend, there was an update to the voice cast as well as word that work on the second season is well underway (with Hayley Atwell's set to return). The other thing that folks are learning is that a number of familiar names aren't returning to reprise their roles (like Robert Downey, Jr.). Well, leave it to social media to get an answer to one of those MIA voices- and props to Dave Bautista for being direct and to the point. Asked on Twitter why he wasn't returning to voice Guardian of the Galaxy member Drax, Bautista's retweet response offered the most sensible explanation (though we're curious about what would come after "let's start with"): "Let's start with I was never asked."

