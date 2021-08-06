Dave Bautista Says KNIVES OUT 2 Is Even Better Than the First One

Dave Bautista has revealed that he was never asked to return as Drax in Marvel Studios’ What If…?. Marvel Studios is set to debut its first animated series this year. Titled What If…?, the show focuses on detailing and expanding hypothetical scenarios and character arcs that could have potentially taken place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One example of a hypothetical scenario that will be explored in the Disney Plus series is T’Challa being abducted by Yondu instead of Star-Lord. With the would-be Black Panther now in space, T’Challa is the one who forms and leads the Guardians of the Galaxy. The animated series is set to feature a star-studded voice cast from the MCU, with most of the actors from the films reprising their roles. While there are clear exceptions like no Robert Downey Jr., or Scarlett Johansson, or Tom Holland, one glaring omission from the voice talent is Dave Bautista, who portrays Drax.