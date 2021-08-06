Cancel
MLB

Yankees Game Today: Yankees vs Mariners Odds, Pitching Matchup, Starting Lineup, Predictions, Live Stream, TV Channel for Aug. 6

By Thomas Carannante
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a way to kick off a four-game set! On Thursday night, the New York Yankees used a clutch three-run homer off the bat of Joey Gallo to take a 5-3 lead in the seventh inning and rode it to victory after it appeared as if the Seattle Mariners would best them in the opener.

