Yankees Game Today: Yankees vs Mariners Odds, Pitching Matchup, Starting Lineup, Predictions, Live Stream, TV Channel for Aug. 6

KANSAS CITY — Here are the lineups for the Yankees and the Royals before Wednesday’s game at Kauffman Stadium. NEXT MAN UP: LHP Lucas Luetge will make his first career start today at Kansas CIty after making his first 152 career appearances as a reliever…according to Elias, will be just the sixth Yankee in franchise history to start a game after making his first 152 appearances out of the bullpen…will join Mike Stanton (first 552G before his first start on 5/9/99 vs. Seattle), Wandy Peralta (first 242G before his first start on 8/6/21 vs. Seattle), Pat Clements (first 193G before his first start on 10/2/88 at Detroit), Mike Armstrong (first 181G before his first start on 9/1/86 at Oakland) and Brian Bruney (first 157G before his first start on 4/9/08 at Kansas City). Will be the 14th different starting pitcher for the Yankees this season, matching the most by the Yankees in a single season in the last 32 years (also 14 in 2007 and 2005)…the last time the Yankees used more starting pitchers was 1989 when 16 different Yankees made a start for the club…entering today, only two AL teams have at had least 14 different starting pitchers this season (Seattle-15, Toronto-15). Since 4/20, has gone 4-2 with a 1.93 ERA (42.0IP, 9ER) and 48K in 36 appearances…his 1.93 ERA in that span is the 10th-lowest in the Majors and fifth-lowest in the AL (min. 35.0IP)…has not allowed an earned run in 31-of-36G in that span.