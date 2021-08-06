The 12 Best Home Racing Simulator Rigs

Anyone that’s spent their fair share of time at the race track can tell you that piloting a machine on a closed, purpose-built circuit is one of the most exhilarating and rewarding experiences on the planet. However, this same group of track day enthusiasts is also privy to the lengthy list of downsides tied to amateur motorsports, such as the physical danger it exposes drivers to and the exorbitant costs that the sport requires for items like safety gear, track fees, the race vehicle itself, and the maintenance, race fuel, tires, and other spares that these machines require. As computer and gaming technology has rapidly evolved over the last decade or so, we’re now seeing a growing number of high-end racing simulation rigs that afford remarkably lifelike and realistic driving experiences in turkey packages that can be enjoyed from the comfort and safety of your own home.