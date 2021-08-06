Cancel
Moline, IL

Black Hawk and Augustana Colleges partner for new transfer student program

By Jenna Jackson
KWQC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Black Hawk College and Augustana College are partnering together for a new program offered to transfer students. The program allows Black Hawk students pursuing an Associate of Arts degree to apply to Augustana at the same time. It gives students access to Augustana resources right away. Once students finish their Associate’s degree at Black Hawk, they can continue at Augustana College for their Bachelor of Arts degree.

