There’s a common belief that men won’t talk about their mental health problems but that’s not quite right. Most men are comfortable talking about their feelings and their mental health, just not always with each other. As a bisexual man, when I’ve dated men I’ve felt like I had ‘permission’ to talk about my emotions. But that same allowance doesn’t exist outside of romantic relationships. For many men, the only relationships they have with other men are as friends or relatives. Society doesn’t grant them a space to talk about their feelings with people of the same gender.