Lewis Lin, the owner of Susuru (Instagram) and Jade Sushi and New Asian (Instagram), will be opening a new restaurant on East Colonial sometime in the winter of 2021. Susuru, which is the Japanese word for the slurping noise people make when they eat ramen, is a popular restaurant out by Disney Springs in Lake Buena Vista. So popular in fact that Lin announced in January 2021 that he would be opening a new food stall in the under-construction Church Street Food Hall in the historic Bumby Arcade Building at 128 W. Church Street [GMap] called Susuru Yatai.