This Dancing Girl At Richmond Park Will Make Your Day

Thrice continue to move into more heady territory with their latest single, "Robot Soft Exorcism," a lush and gorgeous new song from their upcoming Horizons/East album. Starting in more electronic-based territory, the song unfolds in a hypnotically soaring manner that unpacks the idea of harmful and destructive systems and how to inhabit and benefit from them. The idea was initially spawned by author David Dark who coined the term in a Twitter thread and was then picked up by singer Dustin Kensrue who decided to expand upon that idea musically. He even reached out to Dark to speak at length on the subject and other topics during his podcast.