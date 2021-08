The Airthings View Plus is a really nicely designed device that helps you keep track of your home’s air quality, constantly monitoring several variables that can be unhealthy to you and your family. The app is straightforward to use, and if you want a deep dive, you can log into Airthings online dashboard. The device is nice-looking and will fit into any home’s décor. We’re a fan of anything that helps you take control of your home’s health.