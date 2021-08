Horses galivanting in Olympic equestrian events in Tokyo may have gotten more than they bargained for during some of the jumping competitions. Olympia riders suggested that a big statue of a sumo wrestler could be distracting their horses on the course. The statue sits next to the 10th obstacle in the jumping competition at Equestrian Park. The statue is turned away from the riders so when they make the sharp turn the riders and horses see the sumo in his mawashi.