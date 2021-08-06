Dread Hunger’s murder mechanic is slow, brutal, and great for gameplay
One of my favorite parts of social sabotage games like Werewolf and Among Us is successfully fooling folks as the hidden agent. In many games, these moments are quick and brutal — a poor, unsuspecting victim finds themselves alone in a room with an impostor for just a minute, and things immediately go wrong. The creators of Dread Hunger, however, make you do things the slow way. It makes the game much tougher, tenser, and overall better.wmleader.com
Comments / 0