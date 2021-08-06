Cancel
Video Games

Dread Hunger’s murder mechanic is slow, brutal, and great for gameplay

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of my favorite parts of social sabotage games like Werewolf and Among Us is successfully fooling folks as the hidden agent. In many games, these moments are quick and brutal — a poor, unsuspecting victim finds themselves alone in a room with an impostor for just a minute, and things immediately go wrong. The creators of Dread Hunger, however, make you do things the slow way. It makes the game much tougher, tenser, and overall better.

wmleader.com

