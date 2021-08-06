Dread Hunger’s murder mechanic is slow, brutal, and great for gameplay

Ratalaika Games has become known by many players as the go to when it comes to earning fast and easy trophies or achievements. The publisher usually releases a new game every week and most of the time you can earn every trophy in a very short period of time. As for the quality of the games themselves it usually varies with some of them being quite fun and others being just tolerable long enough to add that Platinum to your profile. One of their latest games is Within the Blade from developer Ametist Studio that originally released on PC under the name Pixel Shinobi. Within the Blade is actually not as easy and fast to earn all the trophies and can be quite tough as well.