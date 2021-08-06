Cancel
Michigan State

Southwest Michigan man missing after walking away from hospital

By Wwj Newsroom
 5 days ago

Police in southwest Michigan are looking for a 53-year-old man who walked away from a hospital in Kalamazoo on Thursday. Officials say he has memory problems.

