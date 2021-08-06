Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Stranger Things 4 will premiere in 2022

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic-delayed return of Netflix’s flagship nostalgia series Stranger Things has a release window: 2022. A brief teaser (stick around for a few new frames near the end) promises that “it” is almost here. While today’s news fulfills director Shawn Levy’s promise from the Free Guy press tour that we would know more about Stranger Things before that video game movie is released, it doesn’t go far into spoiler territory but wait, who is that holding the flamethrower?

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Levy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Free Guy#Nbc#Deadline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Albuquerque, NMComicBook

Fire Breaks Out At Netflix Studio Where Stranger Things Is Being Filmed

Netflix’s studio where Stranger Things gets filmed had a fire situation today. Newsweek reports that the Albuquerque, New Mexico site had to battle the blaze. Thankfully, the Albuquerque Fire Rescue department was on hand to help contain the situation. Luckily no one was harmed in the fire and that’s a great thing to hear after such a scary episode. Also of note to any Stranger Things fans out there, it was an old building that was gutted rather than the sets. There was a ladder truck on-scene trying to snuff out the flames and by the time the sun came up in the Southwest, the situation was handled. In addition to the social media presence from the publication, the Fire Rescue members shared images of them trying to contain the fire.
TV SeriesComicBook

Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date Announcement Teased by Producer

Out of all of the tapestry of Netflix originals, none of them have become a cultural phenomenon quite like Stranger Things. The nostalgia-filled horror series has already had a lot of hype surrounding its upcoming fourth season, especially after delays tied to the COVID-19 pandemic have caused fans to wait a little while longer. At the moment, we still don't have a release date for Stranger Things' fourth season — but according to executive producer Shawn Levy, that could soon change. In a recent interview with Collider, Levy confirmed that filming on the season is almost done, and that information tied to a release date could be revealed in the coming weeks.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Stranger Things star has told people season 4 plot details

Stranger Things star Joe Keery has admitted that he has revealed some of the Netflix show's season 4 details to close friends and family. Talking exclusively to Digital Spy for the release of Free Guy, Keery (who plays Steve in the supernatural horror show) explained that he's let slip a few of the show's upcoming plot points to the people he trusts.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Amybeth McNulty will return to the screen, but it will not be in Stranger Things

Amybeth Mcnulty had a long period away from the cameras because her last appearance had been in November 2019 in the third season of Anne With an E. The young Irish actress wanted to relaunch her career in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed their projects. Now he prepares for reappear in a production and it will not be in Stranger Things, where he has just confirmed his participation. What is it about?
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Sunni Welles dead: Former Leave It To Beaver child star dies at 72

Former child star Sunni Welles has died at 72. The actress had battled lung cancer. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star

Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy