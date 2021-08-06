SEIMA To Celebrate Growth, Community Outreach At Whiskey City Summer Fest

The organization's annual Hall of Fame Inductee announcement will also take place. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Southeastern Indiana Musicians Association Inc. (SEIMA) is excited to announce the 2021 Hall of Fame Inductees at the upcoming Whiskey City Summer Fest event, on August 21, at the Lawrenceburg Civic Park. The organization has been involved with the event since it began as a celebration of music in the community in 2019. “The concert and Civic Park stage are the perfect setting for our annual Hall of Fame Inductee announcements,” said Brian DeBruler (SEIMA Board Member/Sol Records) who is also an organizer of the event with the City of Lawrenceburg, and Lawrenceburg Main Street. The event will be emceed by Hall of Fame Board Member and Inductee Jim Helms.