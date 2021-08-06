Marquette County Health Department urges residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Health Department shared several ways to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in a press release on August 6. MCHD says additional cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant have now been identified since the first occurrence on July 20. They say the area is dealing with a virus now that has the potential to cause a surge in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths and that the best way to prevent that is by increasing vaccination rates.