Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Which “Never Have I Ever” Question Are You According to Your Zodiac Sign?

By Lisa Stardus t
Posted by 
Teen Vogue
Teen Vogue
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Full disclosure: I love the Netflix show Never Have I Ever. I debate over who I feel is the best match for Devi (Teen Vogue cover star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). Will she end up with Ben or Paxton? Will she learn from her mistakes? Ohhh the drama. When they introduce each...

www.teenvogue.com

Comments / 0

Teen Vogue

Teen Vogue

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The young person's guide to conquering (and saving) the world. ✨

 https://www.teenvogue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zodiac#Never Have I Ever#Devi Lrb#Irl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
LifestyleThought Catalog

What Each Zodiac Sign Will Learn In August 2021

You’ll learn self-discipline. You’ll work your ass off to get where you want to go. You’ll learn patience. Good things take time. You can’t fast forward to the future. You’ll learn self-love. You’ll start to see beauty in yourself that was invisible before. Cancer. You’ll learn not to jump to...
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for Aug. 11, 2021: Cancer, be clear, concise; Aquarius, do what you promised

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Chris Messina was born in Northport, N.Y., on this day in 1974. This birthday star portrayed Danny Castellano on the TV sitcom “The Mindy Project” from 2012 to 2017. He has also appeared on episodes of “The Sinner,” “The Newsroom” and “Damages.” On the big screen, Messina’s film work includes roles in “Birds of Prey,” “The True Adventures of Wolfboy” and “Live by Night.” Messina has two children with his wife, producer Jennifer Todd.
LifestyleThought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For August 2021

August is going to be a potent time for Fire and Fixed signs. Once again, we will experience the Fixed square energy, since the Sun and New Moon will be in Leo. However, it will be a month with some smoother moments with many planets forming a stellium in Virgo, making us all more motivated to work and achieve success. The New Moon in Leo on the 8th will allow us to dream big, even if Saturn’s opposition adds some conflict. Venus enters Libra on the 16th, bringing magic, since Venus is at home in this sign. With The Full Moon in Aquarius on the 22nd, we will be reevaluating lessons from earlier this year as the themes from Saturn are intensified with this second Aquarius Moon. Virgo season begins on the same day as well, pushing us to move ahead and prioritize our routines. And things cool off with Mercury going from exalted Virgo to Libra on the 30th. Our communication patterns will be more focused on partnerships and diplomacy. This month has a lot of things to offer and lots of opportunities for new beginnings. It’s all about how brave we feel to step out of our comfort zone.
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for July 13, 2021: Taurus, inside info gives you the upper hand; Pisces, ground yourself

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Aya Cash was born in San Francisco, Calif., on this day in 1982. This birthday star portrayed Gretchen Cutler on the comedy series “You’re the Worst” from 2014 to 2019. She currently plays Stormfront on “The Boys” and Cheryl on “Welcome to Flatch.” She has also appeared on episodes of “Easy,” “Will & Grace” and “The Good Wife.” On the big screen, Cash’s film work includes roles in “Scare Me,” “Brand New Old Love” and “Social Animals.”
LifestyleThought Catalog

These Are The Most Confident Zodiac Signs

Leos know their worth, no question about it. While they still want validation from others, it’s not a desperate plea. They don’t need someone to tell them they are doing well to know it for themselves. They will put in the work, socialize, and spend their time to get to the places they want to go, and they feel strongly enough that they have what it takes to get them there.
Relationshipspurewow.com

The 2 Zodiac Signs Who Are Heartbreakers (& One Who Loves Being in Love)

Relationships are hard work. And while some couples will go to great lengths to make it last forever—going to counseling, planning lavish dates and trying to meet their partner’s every need—others are more than happy to cut ties and move on with their lives. This might have something to do with their sun sign, so find out the two zodiac signs who are heartbreakers and one who loves being in love.
Beauty & FashionMetroTimes

Free Will Astrology (Aug. 11-17)

ARIES: March 21 – April 19: Consecrate isn't a word you often encounter in intellectual circles. In my home country of America, many otherwise smart people spurn the possibility that we might want to make things sacred. And a lot of art aspires to do the opposite of consecration: strip the world of holiness and mock the urge to commune with sanctified experiences. But filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini (1922–1975) expressed a contradictory view. He wrote, "I am not interested in deconsecrating: that's a fashion I hate. I want to reconsecrate things as much as possible, I want to re-mythicize them." In accordance with astrological omens, Aries, I invite you to look for opportunities to do the same.
LifestyleThought Catalog

What Each Zodiac Lies About The Most

You lie about whether or not you’re fine. You pretend everything is okay even when you’re dying inside. You lie about why you can’t make it to parties and work functions. You make up excuses so you can stay home alone. Gemini. You lie about your past. You don’t want...
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

Our resident tarot expert Kerry Ward breaks down what’s in the cards for you this week.ou don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
Queens, NYPosted by
StyleCaster

Calling All Drama Queens! These Zodiac Signs Are The Most Dramatic

Drama is such a divisive topic, but some signs relish in it. In particular, it’s not hard for these three signs to grab attention, in all the right ways (as big personalities who use their charisma for good causes) and all the wrong ones (as jerks who destabilize entire friend groups with unnecessary conflict). Out of the entire zodiac, these three signs are the most dramatic—and I’ll bet money you can guess at least one of them.
LifestylePosted by
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in August, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

The sunny vibrance of Leo season is fully upon us, but the month of August is bringing so much more in terms of cosmic happenings. And many of those cosmic events have fortuitous implications for certain zodiac signs. Perhaps most notable is the complementary synergy of Leo and Aquarius themes—the signs are opposites on the zodiac wheel—as the full moon occurs in Aquarius on August 22, while the sun spends its last day in Leo. "This invites us to share our unique talents so that they benefit the collective," says astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care Stephanie Gailing, of the meshing between individual-oriented Leo and community-focused Aquarius. Alongside other celestial transits, this placement will play a role in determining the best day in August, astrologically, for each sign of the zodiac.
LifestyleElite Daily

The Struggle Will Be So Real For These 3 Zodiac Signs Throughout August

August is here, the sun is shining, the pool is warm, and the sky is blue. What could go wrong? Well, as it turns out... a lot. When the weather is perfect and you’re constantly being inundated with “fun” and you’re still not having a good time, it can definitely make you feel even worse. The sun may be in vibrant, glowing, and gregarious Leo, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to make all your problems go away. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2021, you may be feeling the summertime sadness.
Lifestyle21ninety.com

Summer Love Forecast: Here Are The 10 Most Romantic Zodiac Signs

The secrets are in the stars – the secrets of romance, of course. Every zodiac sign is capable of showing love to their partner and being a romantic partner, but to what extent? Based on their compatibility with their fellow signs, these ten water, fire, earth and air signs are able to extend an extra amount of compassion to their loved ones.
LifestyleElite Daily

August Will Be A Golden Month For 3 Zodiac Signs

August has officially arrived, fanning the flames of Leo season. Embrace the golden and glimmering vibrations of this fixed fire sign, because it could help you tap into your creativity, as well as unleash your ability to let loose and have fun. Everything simply feels more alive when the sun is in Leo, which is probably due to the fact that the sun literally rules over Leo. In this zodiac sign, the sun always shines brightest and boldest, which is one reason why August 2021 will be the best month for these zodiac signs: Aries, Leo, and Virgo. If your sun or rising sign happens to fall under any of the aforementioned trio, you better get ready for a grand time.
LifestyleThought Catalog

The Location Each Zodiac Sign Finds Sexy AF

A darkened movie theater. You love the idea of sneaking kisses in public. A five-star restaurant. Nothing gets you in the mood faster than fancy food and wine. A hot tub. There’s nothing sexier than slipping into bathing suits and drinking cocktails in the water. Cancer. Your own bedroom. You...
AstronomyCosmopolitan

August's full moon: What it means for your star sign

Our next Full Moon is on August 22nd, when the Sun in Leo forms an opposition to the Moon in Aquarius. Full Moons are emotional, reflective times of the month when we look back on what we’ve achieved, bring things to fruition, release things we no longer need or want in our lives, and process events.
LifestyleElite Daily

There Will Be A Lot Of Pressure On These 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of August 2

In astrology, nothing is ever inherently “good” or “bad.” Most of the time, your horoscope sits somewhere in the middle, because beauty is only beautiful thanks to the way it shines beside the ugliness. Life is a mixed bag, filled with shades of gray, and astrology is a language that describes exactly what shade we’re dealing with. So when I say August 2, 2021 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs — Taurus, Aquarius, and Pisces — don’t let it bring you down.
LifestylePosted by
HelloGiggles

Your Horoscope for Virgo Season Is Here—This Is What It Means

This year, Virgo season—which is from August 23rd to September 22nd—will bring intense changes that will shake you to the core. The Mutable Grand Cross (which is a turbulent and intense aspect that consists of two 90 degree squares between signs and two 180 degree oppositions between signs) will trigger you to take action around letting go of outdated views and philosophy with the intention of elevating your mind towards a new way of thinking.
LifestyleThought Catalog

This Is The Affirmation Every Zodiac Sign Needs To Hear Right Now

I understand my steps, even if the path is not clear. Proceeding with caution, slowing down, speeding up, changing course. It’s all okay, Aries. You don’t need to justify your path or explain it to anyone as long as you are self-reflective and transparent with yourself. You are great at changing direction and keeping things flowing into new beginnings. Trust your ability to lead yourself to where you want to be.

Comments / 0

Community Policy