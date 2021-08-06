Cancel
Google founder gets New Zealand residency, raising questions

By Associated Press
FOXBusiness
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle co-founder Larry Page has gained New Zealand residency, officials confirmed Friday, stoking debate over whether extremely wealthy people can essentially buy access to the South Pacific country. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. GOOGL ALPHABET, INC. 2,714.77 -10.26 -0.38%. Immigration New Zealand said Page first applied for residency in...

