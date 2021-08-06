Jon Batiste, Juanma Trujillo, Winterlark & More: New Release Cheat Sheet
If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. Venezuelan-born, New York-based guitarist Juanma Trujillo honors the memory of his late grandfathers with his new album, Ímpetu, a mesmerizing suite of original music. The album is due out October 1 on Falcon Gumba and also features saxophonist Hery Paz, pianist Santiago Leibson and drummer Robin Baytas. “Nieto” is the album’s first track and movement from the project “I wanted to write an opening to the suite that had an ominous mood and that would synthesize all the themes in the record,” he explains via a press release. “I wanted to convey a feeling of catharsis through the intensity.”www.jazziz.com
