BYU Football: College football preseason Top 25
OU's DaShaun White (23) and Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) bring down Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) during the Sooners' 53-45 win in Dallas on Oct. 10, 2020. ehlinger. Every single year in the first AP preseason poll there are teams that get an automatic ticket. Teams like Miami, Texas, LSU, Penn State, Michigan and Oregon will always be given a ranking just because of a perceived talent. Meanwhile teams like UCF, BYU, Boise State and Cincinnati are always put much lower in the polls.www.chatsports.com
