BYU Football: College football preseason Top 25

Cover picture for the articleOU's DaShaun White (23) and Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) bring down Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) during the Sooners' 53-45 win in Dallas on Oct. 10, 2020. ehlinger. Every single year in the first AP preseason poll there are teams that get an automatic ticket. Teams like Miami, Texas, LSU, Penn State, Michigan and Oregon will always be given a ranking just because of a perceived talent. Meanwhile teams like UCF, BYU, Boise State and Cincinnati are always put much lower in the polls.

Florida StatePosted by
On3.com

Deion Sanders on the passing of Bobby Bowden

Deion Sanders played for Bobby Bowden at Florida State from 1985 to 1988. This morning, Sanders remembered his former head coach following his passing. “God bless the Bowden family, friends and loved ones,” tweeted Sanders. “My prayers are with you. I’ve lost one of the best coaches I’ve ever had.”
NFLYardbarker

Antonio Brown Kicked Out of Buccaneers Practice

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was kicked out of Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice, according to Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud. The Bucs are practicing with the Tennessee Titans in Tampa Bay. During one-on-one drills, Brown had an altercation with Titans' cornerback Chris Jackson. Brown reportedly ripped Jackson's helmet off, which resulted him being removed from the field.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
Buford, GAgwinnettprepsports.com

Buford star Jake Pope commits to Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban

One of the state’s most coveted football recruits made his college decision Monday night in front of family and friends at Buford High School. Buford senior Jake Pope committed to Alabama and head coach Nick Saban during a gathering in the Wolves’ team meeting room that was brodcast live by Fox 5 Atlanta. He chose the Crimson Tide over his other finalists Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Ohio State.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Cowboys first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

The NFL is a total meritocracy, and that is proven at the start of every season. Training camp and the preseason almost always lead to some players losing their jobs while others rise up the depth chart. The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of roster spots that are up for grabs, in part due to the great depth Dallas has. Their offensive starters are essentially locked into place, but the defense has a plethora of good position battles that are worth monitoring as the NFL season gets closer and closer.
College Sportshailvarsity.com

Huskers’ Tight End Depth Gets Dinged

Nine days ago, Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick was talking about how his two starting tight ends, Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek, remind him of a trio of future pros he had in his last season at Oregon in 2016. Today we learned the Huskers are dealing with some potential...
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

5 bold predictions for Penn State in 2021

The strongest mouthwash on the market can’t rinse the taste of last year’s season out of Penn State’s mouth. The Nittany Lions began with a program-worst 0-5 start and finished the 2020 campaign under .500. Only one thing cures that kind of disappointment: winning football games. Penn State was able...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Buccaneers Cut 3 Notable Players On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 2021 title defense began on Saturday with a preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While the result of the game doesn’t ultimately matter, it proved to be the last game for several Buccaneers players. On Sunday, the Buccaneers announced the release of three players from their...
Nebraska State247Sports

Nebraska football NCAA investigation: Rick Neuheisel says Huskers 'outed themselves'

Nebraska football fans woke up to some disturbing news on Wednesday morning, as it was reported that the school and head coach Scott Frost were under investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games. The allegations might seem small to some but many believe these are Nebraska’s first steps towards getting out of Frost’s contract. Former Colorado head coach Rick Neuheisel firmly planted himself in that camp on ESPNU Radio on Wednesday.
College Sportsklkntv.com

Report: Husker football, Scott Frost under NCAA investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Scott Frost and Nebraska football could be under hot water with the NCAA, according to a report by Brett McMurphy of The Action Network. The report says Frost and the Huskers face NCAA violations for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games. It also says Nebraska held off-campus workouts when the NCAA prohibited organized athletic activities because of the pandemic, under the direction of NU’s strength and conditioning staff.
Clemson, SCmyrtlebeachonline.com

Former Clemson QB beats out former Gamecock as Northwestern starter

Former Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson is the new starter at Northwestern. The fifth-year senior won the position during fall camp over a QB group that included housemate Ryan Hilinski, who transferred in from the University of South Carolina in December. The Wildcats confirmed the news on their Twitter page. “I’ve...
Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

Nick Saban scoffs at Oregon's uniform combination

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Tuesday threw shade at Oregon when asked about their popular Nike uniforms, as the team is well known for introducing dozens of alternate jerseys, uniform combinations and accessories every season. “We have two [uniforms],” Saban said in response to Oregon. “Red jerseys at home....
College Sportschatsports.com

Clemson offer would be ‘big’ for No. 1-ranked LB

One of the nation’s best young prospects, regardless of position, is Sammy Brown of Jefferson (Ga.) High School. Brown, who plays linebacker and running back at the prep level, checks in as the nation’s No. 1 linebacker and the country’s No. 5 overall prospect in the 247Sports initial top 100 rankings for the class of 2024 that was released this week.
College SportsPosted by
CougsDaily

Newcomers on the 2021 BYU Football Roster

After the players reported to camp on Wednesday, BYU kicked off fall practices on Thursday. As part of the start of fall camp, BYU released a new roster. Below are all the newcomers on the 2021 BYU football roster. Note: These include the players that were also newcomers in the...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scott Frost, Nebraska News

On Wednesday morning, Nebraska football fans woke up to some unfortunate news about the state of the program. According to a new report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the NCAA is investigating head coach Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” the report states.

