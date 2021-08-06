U.S. FDA approves another Sanofi drug for rare muscle disorder Pompe disease

The logo of Sanofi is seen at the company's headquarters in Paris, France, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Sanofi's (SASY.PA) treatment for muscle disorder Pompe disease received the U.S. health regulator's nod on Friday, strengthening the French drugmaker's hold on the market for drugs to treat the rare but potentially fatal disease.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowed Nexviazyme, an enzyme replacement therapy administered by injecting into a vein, to be used in patients aged at least a year, and above with late onset of Pompe disease.

Sanofi's other enzyme replacement therapy for Pompe disease, Myozyme, was approved by the FDA in 2006, and Lumizyme in 2010 for late-onset of the disease and is used for all patients regardless of their age.

The disease, which affects 1 in 40,000 people in the United States, is characterized by a build up of a complex sugar called glycogen in skeletal and heart muscles that could lead to muscle weakness and premature death.

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD.O) is also developing a treatment for Pompe disease and in February reported that its experimental two-component therapy, AT-GAA, did not meet the main goal of statistical significance for superiority in a 6-minute walk test in a late-stage trial.

Sanofi's Nexviazyme showed improvement in respiratory function and walking distance measures in people with late-onset of Pompe disease in its late-stage trial.

The company did not give a price for Nexviazyme, only said it will price it the same as alglucosidase alfa, sold under brand names Lumizyme and Myozyme.

