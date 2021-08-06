Ken Block Pit His WRX STI Against His Trophy Truck

Get back to old school Shelby roots with this Mustang. If you look back on all of the different generations of the Ford Mustang you will likely notice a trend that both insinuates that Ford has no shortage of submodels and special editions for the model and loves to double back around to older monikers for the sake of drumming up some old nostalgia. This is a trick that Ford seems to have learned from the late Carroll Shelby as an overwhelming number of those special editions originating in the early years of the Mustang came out of the Shelby American facility.