Ken Block Pit His WRX STI Against His Trophy Truck
Ken Block is no stranger to shenanigans behind the wheel of a rally car. And while in recent years those activities involved a vehicle with a Ford badge, Block has returned to his roots for the 2021. The Hoonigan star currently finds himself campaigning a Vermont SportsCar-prepped Subaru WRX STI in America Rally Association events, something he hasn't done since 2009. Now though, we have a chance to watch Block pit his Subaru against his other off-road racing machine: an 1100 hp trophy truck built for Baja.www.roadandtrack.com
Comments / 0