LA tenants now have more options to sue landlords for harassment

A controversial ordinance in Los Angeles that gives renters more legal recourse to sue their landlords for harassment and stiffens penalties goes into effect today. The citywide measure defines more than a dozen examples of landlord misconduct, including inquiring about a tenant’s immigration status, retaliating for tenant organizing, failing to perform necessary repairs and refusing to acknowledge receipt of payments. Aggrieved tenants can use the protections as an “affirmative defense” against action brought by landlords; they can also use the ordinance as a basis to sue.