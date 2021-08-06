Photos From Ohio State’s Third Practice Of Fall Camp

Ohio State was back on the outdoor field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Friday morning for the third practice of fall camp.

Stretching and the first four periods were once again open to the media, which gave BuckeyesNow another look at the ongoing quarterback competition, running back pecking order and more. Make sure to check out Brendan Gulick’s camp observations for the latest in those respective battles.

The next photo and video opportunity will come on Sunday, as the Buckeyes are set to check into their camp hotel from 5-7 p.m. In the meantime, check out photos from the third practice of the preseason below.

