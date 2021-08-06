Cancel
Ohio State

Photos From Ohio State’s Third Practice Of Fall Camp

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 5 days ago

Ohio State was back on the outdoor field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Friday morning for the third practice of fall camp.

Stretching and the first four periods were once again open to the media, which gave BuckeyesNow another look at the ongoing quarterback competition, running back pecking order and more. Make sure to check out Brendan Gulick’s camp observations for the latest in those respective battles.

The next photo and video opportunity will come on Sunday, as the Buckeyes are set to check into their camp hotel from 5-7 p.m. In the meantime, check out photos from the third practice of the preseason below.

Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Football Training Camp Observations: Day 6

The Ohio State Buckeyes took to the outdoor fields on a warm and muggy Tuesday morning to continue training camp. Ryan Day's team continues to work hard as they prepare for the 2021 season. Here are my major takeaways from day six at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, during which...
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Offensive Lineman Ryan Jacoby Enters Transfer Portal

As first reported by Rivals and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow, Ohio State sophomore offensive lineman Ryan Jacoby entered his name into the transfer portal on Monday afternoon. A former four-star prospect from Mentor, Ohio, Jacoby joined the program as part of the Buckeyes’ 2019 recruiting class alongside teammate and four-star...
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State’s Steele Chambers Officially Moves From Running Back To Linebacker

After spending the the last two seasons at running back, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced on Monday that sophomore Steele Chambers has officially moved to linebacker. The position change shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the 6-foot-1 and 225-pound Chambers spent time with both positional units during offseason workouts as he mulled over his future. He apparently felt comfortable enough through the first five practices of fall camp to make the move permanent, however.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Cornerback Denzel Burke Loses Black Stripe

Freshman cornerback Denzel Burke became the sixth member of Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class to have his black stripe removed, doing so following the Buckeyes’ practice on Saturday afternoon. “I just want to thank God, man,” Burke said. “It’s a blessing to be on this team and to compete at...
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

25 Ohio State Student-Athletes To Receive Degrees During Summer Commencement

Twenty-five current and former student-athletes are set to receive their diplomas during Ohio State’s summer commencement at the Schottenstein Center on Sunday afternoon. Included among the graduates are offensive tackle Thayer Munford, tight end Jeremy Ruckert, running back Master Teague and cornerback Marcus Williamson, as well as sprinter Anavia Battle, who just competed in the 200-meter dash at the Tokyo Olympics.

