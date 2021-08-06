Cancel
Barack Obama Is Hosting a Scaled-Down 60th Birthday Bash at His Martha’s Vineyard Home

By Morgan Halberg
Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Barack Obama reached a major milestone this week, as the erstwhile commander-in-chief turned the big 6-0 on August 4, which also happened to be the same day as Meghan Markle’s 40th birthday. Like a true Leo, Obama wanted to celebrate his special day with a lavish party and hundreds of his closest friends, but alas, after months of planning, he had to seriously scale down the fête due to growing COVID-19 concerns and the Delta variant.

