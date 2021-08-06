Tigers at Indians Preview: The battle for second place in the AL Central

The Tigers, while out of the race, are a better team than most people think and have actually been over .500 in each of the last three months. Up, but only a little. The Tigers were the hottest team in baseball coming out of the break, winning their first seven games. they followed that up with four straight losses, however, and more recently have righted the ship again, winning four of their last six. Both of those losses did come against the Orioles this past weekend.