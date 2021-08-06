Tigers at Indians Preview: The battle for second place in the AL Central
The Detroit Tigers appear to be back on a roll after a devastating three-game sweep at the hands of the Kansas City Royals a couple of weeks ago, having taken series against the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox while splitting a four-gamer with the Baltimore Orioles since. As the team continues to collect the victories, it slowly gets closer and closer to the all-important .500 mark. This weekend, the Motor City Kitties intend to continue its winning ways against possibly its most heated American League Central Division rivals, the Cleveland Indians.www.blessyouboys.com
