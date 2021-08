When you have a chance to check out Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 5 this weekend, know that Pamela Johnson is ready to cause many more problems for the Cody Boys. Want more proof of this? Then all you gotta do is check out the promo below for “Family Business.” This gives you a good sense of the tension that is here already between this character and Smurf’s descendants, mostly because she clearly wants what she wants and has no real problem getting it.