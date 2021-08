This is an American Horror television series about a laboratory solely dedicated to scientific research, but there was a second business going on. It performed some supernatural experiments, too, which involved testing humans. There are three seasons out by now, and the fan base tends to multiply each day. So far, the cast list is so elongated that it wouldn’t be possible to mention all of them; well, this serves as a good reason why this show is so popular. The first season comprises 8 episodes, the second of 9 episodes, and the third of 8 episodes, respectively.