Though not surprising considering how well the first season performed both with critics and with viewers (pulling in some major global streaming numbers since its June 4th premiere), Netflix made official what fans of the streaming service's adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book series had hoped for. That's right, Gus's (Christian Convery) journey will continue on into a second season of Sweet Tooth with an official announcement on Thursday. Except there hasn't been an official social media reveal yet- but the news was sent out to certain members of the media in the form of a present meant to satisfy a "sweet tooth" or two but not meant to be opened until July 29. Well, it's that day and those boxes got open (and shared on social media). We're assuming there will be something more official later this morning: