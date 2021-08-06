KEY WEST, Fla. — Get your snorkel kits and tickle sticks ready! Florida’s spiny lobster season begins today, August 6.

The daily bag limit this season is 6 spiny lobster per person in Monroe County and Biscayne National Park and 12 per person in the rest of Florida.

The lobster’s carapace must be longer than 3″ when measured in the water. Anyone participating in harvesting spiny lobster must have a measuring device at all times.

During lobster mini-season, a man died and another diver was hit by a boat propellor. Be careful when diving and boating around other divers.

Always use divers-down warning devices that have a red rectangle or square with a white diagonal stripe.

Divers should stay at least 300 feet away from divers-down warning devices in open water and at least 100 feet away in rivers, inlets, or navigation channels. Boaters passing divers-down flags must slow down to idle speed.

Also, be cautious around corals and other marine life. CLICK HERE to join the FL Coral Crew and learn more about coral-safe diving practices.