Mom's Complaint About Wearing a Mask All Day Did Not Get the Response She Was Expecting

What does your mask look like at the end of the day?

After a few months of keeping our masks handy only for large crowds or unfamiliar settings, we’re back on the face-covering train due to the latest surge of COVID-19. The Delta variant has been ruthless in certain parts of the country, especially areas where vaccination rates are low, causing many local and state leaders to reinstate mask mandates.

While some people—both vaccinated and unvaccinated—have had no problem masking up in order to get numbers back under control, there is still a group of people who are frustrated that masks are back and now required to be worn for the bulk of their daily routine.

As school looms on the horizon, most public school systems are requiring students, faculty, and staff to wear masks on campus per government mandate. Many private schools are also following suit.

Bethany Mandel is a freelance writer and stay-at-home mom that questioned a specific group of people for “scaring” children into wearing masks for a lengthy period of time during a typical school day.

She then posted two images of a disposable mask that was filthy with yellow spots and some type of unidentified dark substance. The mask appeared to be contaminated, and while Mandel may have expected the dirty mask photos to back up her argument, the majority of the reactions focused on a bigger problem at hand.

People on Twitter were quick to call out Bethany for allowing her kids to wear such dirty masks after she criticized parents for “scaring” their kids into wearing face coverings.

Some suggested Mandel seek professional help if the filthy masks were indeed real.

Others suggested that maybe switching them out regularly would be a better option.

Based on what was on the mask, others were just glad she had one on.

And then there were those who pointed out some of the suspect flaws in her story.

Bethany doubled down on her mask pic being authentic, clapping back at those who called her out and retweeting those who supported her original post.

Either way, I hope she found some advice in all the criticism because there is definitely a bigger problem at hand if that’s truly what her family’s masks are looking like at the end of a normal day.