Athens, GA

Police identify body found in alley in downtown Athens

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County police have identified a body found Thursday afternoon in an alleyway in downtown Athens.

Police said the victim is 35-year-old Michael Duggan.

Police said Duggan’s body was found by a employee of a nearby business around 3:25 p.m. off East Washington Street.

No foul play is suspected.

Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson told the Athens Banner-Herald that Duggan’s body may have been in the alley for several days.

Washington street is home to numerous bars and restaurants. The alleyway where the body was found runs next to the Woodford Bar and is across the street from the Athens-Clarke County courthouse.

