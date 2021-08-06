Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Buyer Beware: How to Avoid a Scam

By Annie Tobey
Posted by 
Seniors Guide
Seniors Guide
 5 days ago

Your phone rings. The display shows an unknown number, but you’re expecting an important call, so you pick up. A voice says, “This is Amazon.com. You have a suspicious charge of $679. If this was not your purchase, press 2 and we can issue you a refund.” You need to respond, right? Not if you know how to avoid a scam!

Our world is filled with kind souls, but it’s also populated by a few evil, selfish people. These despicable criminals trick other people out of their hard-earned money. In 2020, the Federal Trade Commission received 2.2 million fraud reports. Scammers cast a wide net, and they prey heavily on seniors. To avoid being scammed, it helps to know scammer strategies and tips for being cautious.

‘Oh, I’d never fall for that’: Scammer strategies

Don’t be embarrassed if you fall for a scam – just be cautious! These savvy swindlers are masterful manipulators, sucking in even the dubious.

A scammer recently called my workplace using a common scam: that the electric bill was overdue and power would be turned off within the hour unless payment was made immediately. Three people in the office were almost convinced that the caller was legitimate.

Common scams [link to other article] include callers posing as grandchildren and other family members; as representatives of government agencies, sweepstakes, utility companies, and charities; online sites posing as legitimate retailers or as tech support; and romance scams.

A recent YouTube video, “ Glitterbomb Trap Catches Phone Scammer ,” sheds light on several tricks used in a common con game and on how to identify a scammer. YouTuber Mark Rober, engineer and advocate, collaborated with law enforcement to track scammers and retrieve $30,000 for two senior women. Rober’s video of the sting is gratifying, seeing criminals caught in the act. And it’s instructive on how to avoid a scammer, illuminating how the shysters manipulated their marks.

The scam begins with an email confirmation for an expensive order that the recipient, Tracy, didn’t place. But no worries, Tracy can call a number on the email to cancel the order. Unbeknownst to Tracy, this number connects her with the scammers’ call center. The friendly call center is, of course, very happy to help. They send Tracy a link that grants the call center access to her computer.

Rober’s video continues with the intricacies of the scam. It shows psychological ploys that the scammer uses to convince Tracy to send thousands of dollars of cash.

  1. The scammer uses technical jargon to confuse her.
  2. He compares Tracy to his granny, to pull at her emotions and build a “relationship.”
  3. He makes it appear that she makes a mistake, supposedly issuing herself a refund of thousands of dollars.
  4. Then, since the over-refund is supposedly her fault, he plays on her guilt – “Please save my job, ma’am. If I’m not earning for my family, my family will die due to hunger.” When she’s upset by the circumstances, he says, “You’re making me cry now. I’m getting attached to you. I also feel bad for you – you’re like my grandmother.”

Another common ploy that scammers use, Rober explains, is yelling at the victim, which causes stress and hampers their ability to make rational decisions.

And once you’re on the scammers’ lists, they will keep coming back for more, magnifying your problems and shrinking your bank accounts.

10 tips for how to avoid a scam

Despite officials’ best efforts, most scammers are never caught, and most money is never recovered. So the best defense is to keep it from happening in the first place.

1. Make a pact with someone you trust.

Whether close friend or family member, determine someone to contact when you get an out-of-the-blue call or email regarding money. You can help each other think through the situation.

2. Set limits and alerts on accounts.

Many credit card companies, banks, and retirement savings accounts offer the ability to freeze accounts based on unexpected activity. Alerts can go to the account holder and a trusted advisor.

3. Screen incoming calls.

If you don’t recognize a phone number, let the call go to voicemail. If the call seems to be from a government agency, let it go to voicemail – con artists can “spoof” a caller ID. A valid caller will leave a message, and scam messages are easier to deflect.

4. Never trust an incoming call or email.

One of the best methods on how to avoid a scam? Be wary of “important” calls and emails.

If you receive a call, message, or email from a financial institution, utility company, charity, etc., do not respond directly. Instead of using a suggested number, link, or QR code, find a contact that you know is valid, such as from the back of a bank statement or utility bill.

5. Back away from any high-pressure pitch.

One way that shysters get past a victim’s defenses is by putting on the pressure. “If you don’t act now, your power will be cut off,” they’ll warn, or, “You won’t win this huge sweepstakes” or “You’ll get in trouble with the law!” Government and utilities do not operate this way.

6. Never trust anyone who tells you to lie or be secretive.

Scammers realize that a friend or business representative who figures out what is happening will shut it down. Instead, they rely upon the mark to be secretive and deceptive. Don’t do it!

7. Never send cash, money transfer, or gift card.

No legitimate 21st century financial or government institution operates only with cash. Money transfers and gift cards are valid for use with family and friends, but they are untraceable, so money sent to scammers is gone forever.

8. Never give personal information to an incoming caller.

Legitimate organizations won’t call, email, or text you to get passwords or PIN numbers, social security numbers, etc.

9. Never grant computer access to an incoming caller.

The same tip applies if you call a number on a questionable email. But now you know better than to call such a number anyway!

10. Don’t hesitate to be rude!

Remind yourself how terribly “rude” it is to be scamming people and be rude right back.

And remember, if an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is.

To report a scam or other fraud, contact:

The post Buyer Beware: How to Avoid a Scam appeared first on Seniors Guide .

Comments / 0

Seniors Guide

Seniors Guide

Richmond, VA
17
Followers
71
Post
427
Views
ABOUT

Seniors Guide educates and empowers seniors and their families to make their best choices. Readers can browse residential and home care options, services for downsizing and aging in place, expert resources, informative and entertaining articles and more. Our print magazines and online guide encompass Virginia, North Carolina, and parts of the Midwest, with more on the way.

 http://www.seniorsguide.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Email Accounts#Amazon Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FTC
Related
Casper, WYStar-Tribune

A Hacker's Brief: Avoid these scams

Hackers and scammers are relentlessly targeting you and your neighbors. Below are just a few current local examples from CyberWyoming that may be help you avoid being snared by a scammer. Fake PayPal Payment: Emails trying to persuade Wyoming citizens they’ve made large payments through PayPal have been circulating. The...
Powell, WYPowell Tribune

Police warn to beware of phone scams

The Powell Police Department is warning community members to be on the lookout for phone scams, saying elderly residents in particular are falling prey to scammers. In a Facebook post, Powell Police Communications Supervisor Bobbie Colvin reminded the public not to buy gift cards for unknown people and to never give out bank account numbers over the phone.
Public Safetyavast.com

Beware of crypto exchange scams

Steering clear of these scams might seem easy, but the tactics of modern-day scammers should not be underestimated. You may already have won! How many scams have begun with these words?. There is a new breed of scammers gaining popularity, thanks to the wild swings in the cryptocurrency market. Avast...
Public SafetyReporter

Here are some tips on how older adults can avoid scams

Every year, millions of Americans fall victim to scams. According to the Senate Special Committee on Aging, scammers cheat seniors out of approximately $2.9 billion annually. As society has advanced technologically, access to information has increased, and with that so have the threats posed to older adults. At Griswold Home Care, we’ve heard stories from clients and their families that reinforce how important it is to take extra steps for safety reasons. Here are several actions you can take, depending on the circumstances.
El Paso, TXEl Paso News

FBI warns Borderland to beware of scams targeting grandparents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Scams targeting grandparents are on the rise and the FBI El Paso Division wants the Borderland to beware. “From January of 2020 to June 2021, we’ve seen 650 reports nationwide of just grandparents scams, which have reported losses of $13 million,” said Special Agent Jeanette Harper, Public Affairs officer at the FBI El Paso Division.
Texas Statealicetx.com

BBB Scam Alert: Beware common scams that target college students in Texas

During this time of the year, college students prepare for the upcoming semester and budget for school supplies, tuition, transportation, and living expenses. According to the National Retail Federation, households with a college student can expect to spend an average of $1,200 on back-to-school shopping for the 2021 school year.
Indiana, PAexplorejeffersonpa.com

Scam Alert: Beware of Savvy Tactics Used by Scammers

INDIANA, Pa. – Troopers wish to advise residents of a recent tactic employed by a scammer who defrauded an 86-year-old Commodore man. During the course of the scam, the scammer was able to make cell phone contact with the victim and stated that he was with Microsoft tech support. The scammer then instructed the victim to purchase $500.00 in gift cards at a local store. As the victim arrived at the store and prepared to make the purchase, the scammer remained on the phone with the victim.
Public SafetyUniversity of Florida

Don’t Get Scammed

Have you ever said to yourself you would never be a victim of a scam? Then you read or saw a news clip realizing you have been SCAMMED! You are not alone. According to the Federal Trade Commission, in 2020, 4.8 million people in the US were victimized by identity theft and fraud. In total, consumers lost 3.3 billion dollars. The top two categories were credit card and stimulus check scams.
Entrepreneur

What is trashing and how to avoid it?

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Do you throw away documents, tickets or invoices at home? It is important that, when disposing of them, you do so responsibly. The real...
Public SafetyWALA-TV FOX10

Tips on Avoiding Sweepstakes Scams with AARP

Recently, AARP heard from an Alabama resident who received a phone call from a scammer claiming they had won a “sweepstakes” sponsored by AARP. The caller said they would deposit the “winnings” in this person’s bank account directly and that they needed the account information. Fortunately, this Alabamian realized they were being scammed and hung up. Sweepstakes scams cost Americans more than $100 million in 2020, so a lot of people do, sadly, fall for these pitches.
San Diego County, CAsandiegodowntownnews.com

Beware of COVID-19 vaccination card fraud and scams

California has at long last reopened. Vaccines are available to the public and many social distancing regulations have been relaxed or eliminated altogether. These steps toward a return to pre-pandemic normalcy are encouraging, but consumers still need to be cautious about COVID-19 related scams and other fraudulent activity. Although it...
Le Center, MNsouthernminn.com

City of Le Center: Stay alert and avoid scams

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received about 1.25 million fraud complaints in 2020 in which a contact method was identified, and in nearly 1 in 3 cases a call was the swindler’s way in. Once they get you on the line, phone scammers use false promises, aggressive sales pitches and phony threats to pry loose information they can use to steal your money or identity (or both).
Personal FinanceUS News and World Report

What Happens to Debt When You Die?

As the old saying goes, you can't take it with you. That's not necessarily a bad thing. If there is a good place somewhere up there, who would want to take credit card debt and medical bills with them?. Still, the question of what happens to debt when you die...
Income TaxPosted by
BoardingArea

Next Batch of Stimulus Money Going Out Soon – Here is Who Gets It and What You Should Know

The next batch of stimulus money – billions of dollars of it – is going out soon. Here is who will get it and what you should know about it. The latest batch of stimulus money is about to go out this week which means billions of dollars will be going into people’s bank accounts and some of it heading through the mail by check. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy