VuePoint ultralight full-size travel tripod weighs about the same as an iPhone 12 Pro Max

By Jeremy Gray
The Imaging Resource!
 5 days ago

VuePoint has launched a new Kickstarter campaign for full-size ultralight travel tripods. The campaign has been funded with 27 days remaining. The tripod comes in two sizes, 'Mid' and 'Max,' and include ballheads with titanium hardware. The smaller one has a maximum height of 106cm (42") and weighs a mere 255 grams (9 ounces). The VuePoint Max has a max height of 137cm (54") and weighs 454g (16 oz.). Both tripods have a maximum load capacity of 1.6kg (3.5 lbs). That may not sound like a lot of load capacity. Still, it's sufficient for phones, action cameras, compact cameras, mirrorless cameras with wide-angle/standard/compact zoom lenses and some DSLRs. VuePoint states that gear between 1.5kg and 1.8kg (4 lbs) may still work, but anything heavier than 1.8kg is too much.

www.imaging-resource.com

