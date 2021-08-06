VuePoint ultralight full-size travel tripod weighs about the same as an iPhone 12 Pro Max

REVIEW – I feel like I have gone through hundreds of different phone cases over the past 10 years or so. With each new phone, I get, I get at least three different cases before I find one that suits me. I have used everything from basic TPU cases to full coverage Otter Box type cases. I tend towards using the more minimalist cases. I have never used a case that has a flap over the phone. I figured it would be too unwieldy and get in the way. I recently switched over to the dark side of IOS from years of Android use last year. With the iPhone, I am constantly turning on the darn flashlight when I pick up the phone. I know I can remove that from my front screen but I like the functionality. So I decided to see if the Noreve iPhone wallet cover type case would solve my issue. Let’s see how it works out.