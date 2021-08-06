Cancel
Indian Lake, NY

Letter: Adirondack court decision misrepresented

By to the editor
Times Union
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTown of Indian Lake Supervisor Brian Wells got many things wrong in his commentary, “Adirondack towns get frozen out,” July 31. While Class II snowmobile trails were struck down for violating the Forever Wild clause, Wells failed to mention that Protect the Adirondacks has consistently argued for years that Class II trails are illegal. He also neglected to note that these trails were but one element in the Finch lands deal, which was negotiated in secret.

www.timesunion.com

