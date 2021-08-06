Cancel
San Diego, CA

Causes of jail inmates’ in-custody deaths released

By City News Service
fox5sandiego.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Thursday released the causes of death of two inmates who were stricken and died this year in San Diego-area jails. Louis Ahyule Gomez, a suspect in a rape case, was found unconscious in his cell at Vista Detention Facility on the morning of March 14, according to sheriff’s officials. Medical staffers tried in vain to revive Gomez, 43, before pronouncing him dead at the scene, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

