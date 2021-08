Did you Watch THE GAME last night? Did you see that one play? Yeah, me neither. You see, I'm just not a sports guy. I'm not against it, mind you. It's just not my bag. I used to be an NFL dilettante (go look it up) and was a Houston Oilers fan in the days of Bum Phillips, Earl Campbell and Billy "White Shoes" Johnson. I remember some names, but little else. I don't know any stats, or classic games or the requisite footbally things spouted by a true Groupie of the Gridiron (too contrived?).