Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

2021 football opponent preview: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

By J.J. Post
Bucky's 5th Quarter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is August now, which means that it is time to seriously turn our attention to college football. The Wisconsin Badgers open up fall practice on Friday and the rest of the country will be joining them shortly. For the rest of the month, we will be posting two articles about each opponent on Wisconsin’s schedule.

www.buckys5thquarter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Fighting Irish#College Football Playoff#American Football#The Wisconsin Badgers#Sb Nation#Acc#N A#Tfl#Notre Dame#Badger#Heisman#Butkus Award#All American#Southern Cal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsSFGate

Four Notre Dame Football Players Launch Podcast With Colin Cowherd

Kyle Hamilton, Cam Hart, Conor Ratigan and KJ Wallace have another game to play while attending Notre Dame. The four students are members of the university’s football team, and they are getting ready to give fans and Notre Dame sports aficionados their own take on sports and whatever else they might find interesting.
Notre Dame, INndinsider.com

Six questions Notre Dame football needs to answer in preseason camp

The first 30 minutes of a Notre Dame football practice typically don’t include the most entertaining and insightful portions of the day’s session, but every one of those minutes will be cherished Saturday. The last time reporters were allowed to watch a Notre Dame practice in person came on March...
College Sports247Sports

Houston Griffith: Notre Dame’s Unlikely Leader

Delayed gratification isn’t entirely accurate. After all, Notre Dame senior safety Houston Griffith started in September for the 2018 Irish defense as a true freshman Nickel. But his progress has hardly been linear, since. Delayed consistency? Not as catchy, but apt phrasing nonetheless. After four springs, four summers, and now...
Football247Sports

From All Levels, Kyle Hamilton is Coming to Get You

It’s hard to miss Kyle Hamilton. At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds with a condor’s reach and that explosive, ground-eating first step, going from Point A to Point B happens in a blink of an eye. Imagine what Notre Dame’s 12 regular-season opponents in 2021 are thinking as they anticipate their date...
Notre Dame, INFanSided

Notre Dame football: One Irish player named in CFB most impactful X-Factor list

For the 2021 Notre Dame football team to return to the CFP, it will have to be all hands on deck, including a big season from an X-Factor. The starting quarterback position for the Notre Dame football team is still up for grabs, though we will get a better idea of who the starter will be in a week or so. Right now, the lead candidate for the role is Jack Coan, a graduate transfer from Wisconsin who has appeared to do everything right since landing in South Bend.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Alex Smith Lands New Job

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith has reportedly landed a new job. Smith, who made one of the most-inspiring comebacks in NFL history, retired from the league following the 2020 season. However, he’s taken a new job that will keep him close to the sport. According to New York Post sports...
Alabama StateSporting News

Replacing the stars: Top 5 teams Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State breaking in new QBs for 2021

Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State have accounted for 16 of 28 postseason appearances and all but one national championship in the College Football Playoff era. Yet this marks the first time in the CFP era that all three schools will have a different starting quarterback than the end of the previous season. Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, Heisman finalists through the previous two seasons, all were selected with first-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.
College SportsPosted by
AllTrojans

Report: USC Football's CFB Coaches Poll Ranking is 'Overrated'

USA Today released their college football coaches poll ahead of the 2021 season, which ranks the Top-25 FBS teams in the NCAA. While the SEC conference generally dominates every pre-season poll, the Pac-12 conference found themselves represented with three schools cracking the Top-25. 1. Alabama (63 first-place votes) 2. Clemson.
NFLESPN

Notre Dame, college football realignment and the power of independence

Before Texas and Oklahoma upended the college football world last week, the ACC was already thinking about how it might secure a new, more lucrative TV deal. The only real answer, several athletic directors said at the time, was expansion. Other changes would be incremental, but adding a brand name to the league could generate a massive influx of revenue.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

San Francisco 49ers Release Notable Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers are continuing to tweak their roster ahead of their upcoming preseason games. Unfortunately, those roster tweaks have now spelled the end for one former top-10 pick. On Wednesday, the 49ers released wide receiver Kevin White, the former No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft....
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names 2 programs as the biggest threats to No. 1 Alabama

While Paul Finebaum has said that Alabama will have one of the best defenses it’s had in several years this season, the question remains at quarterback and Bryce Young. Can Young deliver the championship success similar to his predecessors like Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa?. Young has not faced any...
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Cain Madden, Offensive Guard, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Ezring: Technically sound prospects are often praised for their floors. Cain Madden excels thanks, in large part, to his consistent technique. In pass protection, the 31-game starter plays with consistent gap discipline and proper weight distribution. Upon entering engagement, Madden has a clear understanding of leverage and hand technique. The decorated lineman repeatedly attacks with a low pad level and keeps his hands inside to maximize power. Further, he is able to compensate for his relatively short arms by fighting hands. The Thundering Herd guard’s hand placement also enhances his anchor. Similarly, Madden’s wide base maximizes his anchor. Moreover, the talented blocker’s functional grip strength improved as the 2020 season progressed. As a result, he sustained blocks at a higher rate. Madden also succeeds due to his sufficient athleticism. He has adequate movement skills to climb or pull and lead block in the box. The 2020 breakout player is an extremely active run blocker who regularly engages two or more defenders in a given play. He can typically mirror defenders in enclosed spaces and has loose enough hips to hinge and seal defenders. Additionally, Madden has impressive upper body strength which allows him to displace or control defenders with his first punch. Madden also has notable leg drive to walk defenders back and manage distance. Finally, the experienced lineman consistently shows the awareness to pick up delayed blitzers and stunts. Subscribe for full article.
Notre Dame, INndinsider.com

Meet Notre Dame football's 2021 freshman class

Notre Dame finished the 2021 recruiting cycle with a class ranked just inside the top 10 nationally. The 27-man class included 14 early enrollees, and the rest joined the Irish this summer. The freshman class lost one member when early enrolled defensive end Devin Aupiu opted to enter the transfer...
Notre Dame, INFanSided

Notre Dame basketball: Irish invited to Maui Invitational

Notre Dame basketball will be taking on some of the best teams in the country to kick off the 2021-22 college basketball season in Maui. It has been a pretty rough go for the Notre Dame basketball program in terms of the Men’s side, as they have failed to make the NCAA Tournament for many years in a row. This past season, they struggled to play consistent basketball all season long and were throttled in the ACC Tournament by the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Comments / 0

Community Policy