2021 football opponent preview: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Ezring: Technically sound prospects are often praised for their floors. Cain Madden excels thanks, in large part, to his consistent technique. In pass protection, the 31-game starter plays with consistent gap discipline and proper weight distribution. Upon entering engagement, Madden has a clear understanding of leverage and hand technique. The decorated lineman repeatedly attacks with a low pad level and keeps his hands inside to maximize power. Further, he is able to compensate for his relatively short arms by fighting hands. The Thundering Herd guard's hand placement also enhances his anchor. Similarly, Madden's wide base maximizes his anchor. Moreover, the talented blocker's functional grip strength improved as the 2020 season progressed. As a result, he sustained blocks at a higher rate. Madden also succeeds due to his sufficient athleticism. He has adequate movement skills to climb or pull and lead block in the box. The 2020 breakout player is an extremely active run blocker who regularly engages two or more defenders in a given play. He can typically mirror defenders in enclosed spaces and has loose enough hips to hinge and seal defenders. Additionally, Madden has impressive upper body strength which allows him to displace or control defenders with his first punch. Madden also has notable leg drive to walk defenders back and manage distance. Finally, the experienced lineman consistently shows the awareness to pick up delayed blitzers and stunts.