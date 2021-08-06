Cancel
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Matt Amodio on Historic Win Streak: Here’s Where He Currently Stacks Up Against Game Show Greats

By Madison Miller
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUoYN_0bJuDyny00

Does “Jeopardy!” have the next Ken Jennings on the studio stage?

Although champion Matt Amodio is far from that 74-game streak, he’s certainly won the attention of viewers tuning in at home. He has 12 victories under his belt as of now and will go for that 13th win on Friday, August 6.

This also means that Amodio is tied for the seventh-longest winning streak on the show’s long history. He’s racked in $394,600 during his period of domination so far. That means he’s also in eighth place when it comes to non-tournament winnings.

Comparison to ‘Jeopardy!’ Greats

If there’s one thing “Jeopardy!” fans love, or love to hate, it’s a contestant on a pretty epic streak.

According to Bay News 9, the Medina, Ohio native is going for that lucky number 13 win soon. If he gets it, he’ll actually tie Matt Jackson for the sixth-longest run on the show. Amodio is a “history nerd” and is currently getting a doctoral degree at Yale University.

There’s quite the gap when it comes to winning streaks on “Jeopardy!” Ken Jennings acts as the king of the throne with a massive gap between him and James Holzhauer. He has a 32-game winning streak. Julia Collins is in third with a 20-game streak.

Jason Zuffranieri and David Madden are tied with 19 games. Matt Jackson, Austin Rogers, Seth Wilson, Arthur Chu, and Jason Keller are also on the board.

Matt Amodio is sitting pretty amongst the top 10 highest-winning “Jeopardy!” contestants ever, including tournaments. He’s got the ability to move up even higher in the ranks, too.

Matt Amodio as a Competitor

He had a post-game interview with Sarah Whitcomb Foss from “Jeopardy!” He told her what the best experience has been so far as a trivia champion. The “Jeopardy!” champion says it’s that very first win in the very first game that stands out the most.

“Once you do it once, that’s just such a great accomplishment. Nobody can ever take that away from you,” Amodio said.

Amodio is very reminiscent of competitors like James Holzhauer. He is picking the high-value clues first and is also betting very big on the Daily Doubles. This is how he’s racked in so much cash on his journey on the show so far. He made more than $100,000 in just three games.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Amodio still gets his fair share of internet criticism, which is just the norm at this point. Viewers find it particularly annoying when he uses “what’s” for every response. He does this even when an answer is a person, which would grammatically call for “who is.”

Amodio is competing right at the end of this season of “Jeopardy!” There are only two weeks remaining and the show has run out of rotating guest hosts. Reportedly, the show’s executives are in final negotiations to select Executive Producer Mike Richards as the full-time successor of Alex Trebek.

An announcement is expected to come in the next few days.

