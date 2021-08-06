Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

DOJ notes revealed: Trump's coup was longer in the making than we thought

By Heather Digby Parton
Posted by 
Salon
Salon
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i8E6a_0bJuD8Qn00

It's no secret that former President Donald Trump plotted to overturn the 2020 election if he lost. He had set up the scenario for months, even declaring at one point that the only way the Democrats could win the election was by stealing it. He'd done the same in 2016, telling his cheering crowd that he would only accept the results of the election if he won, and as it turned out, he didn't even accept that — insisting that Hillary Clinton stole the popular vote. Trump then formed an "election integrity commission" to investigate voter fraud in the election he won. (That commission was eventually abandoned after they were unable to find any proof of voter fraud.)

The election hysteria in 2020 over mail-in votes and Trump's ludicrous contention that any votes counted after midnight on Election Day were illegitimate would have been easy enough to just chalk up to Trump being a sore loser had Jan. 6 not happened. But the Big Lie was adopted by the GOP establishment for their own cynical, political reasons and Republicans continue to prop it up to this day. That has made it impossible to ignore and requires the attention of everyone who still values democracy and the rule of law. Clearly, we have not seen the end of this.

Just this week, we learned that the coup attempt engineered by Trump and his cronies was much more serious than the silly clown show run by the loony lawyers led by Rudy Giuliani or Trump's breathless fulminating about his "landslide" win being stolen from him. It turns out that the most alarming threat came from within the government itself and, had it succeeded, would have been the gravest constitutional crisis since the civil war.

According to notes turned over to the House Oversight Committee last week, after Attorney General Bill Barr left the Justice Department (DOJ) in late December of 2020, Trump pressured acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to declare that "the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and Republican congressmen." In other words, Trump wanted the DOJ to back his Big Lie, despite both Barr and Rosen telling him there was no fraud. (Trump even proclaimed, "You guys may not be following the Internet the way I do.") David Laufman, a former senior Justice Department official, told the Washington Post:

"These notes reveal that a sitting president, defeated in a free and fair election, personally and repeatedly pressured Justice Department leaders to help him foment a coup in a last-ditch attempt to cling to power. And that should shock the conscience of every American, regardless of political persuasion."

But it gets worse.

ABC News published a draft of a letter prepared by a Trump loyalist in the DOJ named Jeffrey Clark, a faceless GOP lawyer who had previously worked in the Bush administration and had been the head of the DOJ's civil division since September of 2020. On the same day that Trump was leaning on the acting AG to declare the election was "corrupt," Clark circulated a letter addressed to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and state legislative leaders, dishonestly claiming that the DOJ had "identified significant concerns that may have impacted the outcome of the election." The letter recommended that the Georgia legislature "convene in special session so that its legislators are in a position to take additional testimony, receive new evidence, and deliberate on the matter." Clark suggested in this letter that the legislature could refuse to accept the outcome of the election and select electors for Trump instead. This was the essence of the coup plot. According to NBC News, Clark had drafted similar letters to all six states that Trump was contending had been stolen: Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Georgia.

Thankfully, Rosen and his deputy Richard Donoghue, who recorded these events and turned his notes over to Congress, rejected Clark's outrageous attempts to overturn the election. But that was still not the end of it.

The New York Times reported last January that Trump had been introduced to Clark by a Pennsylvania politician who assured him that Clark was on the team. When Rosen rejected Clark's attempt to use the DOJ to foment a coup by enlisting Trump loyalists in the state legislatures, Clark went directly to Trump. The president subsequently threatened to replace Rosen with Clark. He even convened what was described as a bizarre "'Apprentice'-like meeting" with the two men in the White House that lasted for hours. Evidently, Trump was only dissuaded from doing this when he was told that the entire top leadership of the DOJ would resign if he did. According to the Times, Trump worried that mass resignations would distract attention from his election fraud claims.

It's easy to say now that "the system worked" but it was a very close thing, entirely dependent on the good-faith actions of certain members of the government. What if Trump had gone ahead and made Clark the acting attorney general, and Clark had sent those letters to state legislatures basically giving a green light from the DOJ to overturn the election results and illegitimately put Trump back in the White House? It's clear they were serious about doing it, and it's even clearer that this inane notion of state legislators rejecting the will of the voters has seriously gained currency on the right. This is not the last we will hear of it.

And what of this man Jeffrey Clark, Trump's willing accomplice in the attempted coup? Is there any accountability for him? Apparently not. He landed a cushy job as chief of litigation and director of strategy at the New Civil Liberties Alliance, a conservative-libertarian law firm. The conservative legal establishment takes care of its own — even when they plot to overthrow the government.

And there will almost certainly be a next time.

The New Yorker's Jane Mayer recently reported on all the Big Money Republicans who are backing the "Stop the Steal" movement around the country. (It's the usual suspects, proving once again that they are no more driven by principle and ideology than the average MAGA-hatted Trump fan.) She mentioned this in passing:

Few people noticed at the time, but in ... Bush v. Gore, Chief Justice William Rehnquist, along with Antonin Scalia and Clarence Thomas, hinted at a radical reading of the Constitution that, two decades later, undergirds many of the court challenges on behalf of Trump. In a concurring opinion, the Justices argued that state legislatures have the plenary power to run elections and can even pass laws giving themselves the right to appoint electors. Today, the so-called Independent Legislature Doctrine has informed Trump and the right's attempts to use Republican-dominated state legislatures to overrule the popular will. Nathaniel Persily, an election-law expert at Stanford, told me, "It's giving intellectual respectability to an otherwise insane, anti-democratic argument."

Jeffrey Clark was no rogue. He was doing a dry run for a coup long in the making.

Comments / 8

Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Antonin Scalia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#State Legislatures#Legislature#Election Law#Doj#Democrats#The Big Lie#Gop#Republicans#The Justice Department#The Washington Post#American#Abc News#Ag#Nbc News#The New York Times#Apprentice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Tallahassee, FLSalon

Mask mandated, salary missed! Florida Gov DeSantis threatened schools to ban mask mandates

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year signed a bill banning schools from mandating face masks, but some school districts are testing that law as they head back to class. Tallahassee's school superintendent has vowed to defy the DeSantis mandate ban by saying that they will mandate masks in their schools. Florida State University is also mandating that all teachers and students wear masks.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Salon

How Trump blew his chance to steal the election: The clock was ticking; he was tweeting

The months leading up to Nov. 3, 2020, were for Donald Trump almost a carbon copy of what he had done going into the presidential election four years previously: He thumbed tweets, whined at his rallies and complained to anyone who would listen that the election had been "rigged" by Democrats. Of course, after election eve in 2016, we never heard another peep out of him about the dastardly Democrats and the wily ways they had rigged the election against him, because he won.
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

Fears Mount That Democrats Will Bury Crimes Of Debunked ‘Russia’ Collusion

Fears are mounting that Democrats now in power in Washington, especially Attorney General Merrick Garland, will bury the crimes of the now-debunked “Russia” collusion conspiracy that party members orchestrated to try to bring down the Donald Trump presidency. John Durham, formerly the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, also was given by...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump's Inside Job Busted By Barr's Replacement in 2021 Testimony

After Attorney General Bill Barr resigned, the Trump Department of Justice faced an internal civil war over 2020 plot to overthrow the election. A DOJ veteran is now blowing the whistle on how far Trump’s push to overturn democracy went, revealing an insider who was pushing for action in Georgia based on the big lie. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports.Aug. 9, 2021.
POTUSPosted by
Salon

Follow the money: Understanding the deep roots of Donald Trump's coup attempt

Donald Trump and his allies and followers were involved in a conspiracy against American democracy, the Constitution, the general welfare and the rule of law. Trump may have been president by title, but not in spirit or through his actions. At almost every opportunity he betrayed the presidential oath and worked to undermine the United States and its interests.
POTUSWashington Post

Chuck Grassley’s bad defense of Trump’s DOJ scheme

Congress’s investigation into Donald Trump’s effort to commandeer the Justice Department to overturn the 2020 election is just getting off the ground, with the first transcripts of testimony collected over the weekend yet to be released. But as we wait, one Republican, Sen. Charles E. Grassley (Iowa), is stepping forward...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Trump’s election conspiracies are coming to a head — again

There’s only one actual question about the next few weeks, as the estimated deadline offered by Donald Trump and his allies for his reinstatement as president comes and goes: How dangerous will it be?. On Friday, the Department of Homeland Security released a bulletin warning state and local law enforcement...
POTUSNew York Post

‘Worse than Trump’ phase is here and other commentary

Conservative: ‘Worse Than Trump’ Phase Is Here. At National Review, Charles C.W. Cooke reflects that MSNBC’s Dean Obeidallah has declared “Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is ‘more dangerous than Trump.’  ” For all the claims that Donald Trump was uniquely evil, such assertions were “inevitable from the moment Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.” Indeed, voters have heard “the same scary things about almost every Republican candidate since Eisenhower.” And no matter that Trump and DeSantis “could scarcely be less alike if they tried.” The nonsense charge is just “a signal that the focus of American politics has shifted,” and it’s time “for a swapping out of the villains.”
POTUSMSNBC

New NYT reporting on Trump’s DOJ reveals how close we were to “being pushed to the point of chaos”

Katie Benner of the New York Times joins Ali to break down her new bombshell report that former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen provided closed-door testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about the ex-president’s efforts to overthrow the 2020 election. Rosen did not respond to the New York Times' requests for comments on his testimony, but the Pulitzer Prize-winning Benner gathered up a lot of the details anyway.Aug. 8, 2021.
POTUSWashington Post

Shocking new Trump-DOJ revelations should shape the Jan. 6 investigation

We’re now learning that Donald Trump went to extraordinarily corrupt lengths to enlist the Justice Department’s help in overturning his 2020 loss. This is filling in important details about Trump’s months-long campaign to retain the presidency via highly dubious legal manipulation, to remain in power illegitimately. But it should also...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

New revelations expose future threat Trump poses

CNN — A burst of new disclosures exposing the extraordinary efforts by ex-President Donald Trump to steal power after his election defeat constitute a grave warning about the future and his potential bid to recapture the White House. The audacity of the former President’s attempts to subvert the law by...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump crime? Bombshell new testimony reveals DOJ pressure to support 'big lie'

The former Georgia U.S. Attorney, who was forced to resign two days after Trump’s infamous call asking Georgia’s Secretary of State to find him votes, testified he resigned after DOJ officials warned him 'Trump intended to fire him for refusing to say that widespread voter fraud had been found' in the state, according to reporting by The New York Times. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor Paul Butler to discuss the latest update in the Senate probe on Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election.Aug. 11, 2021.

Comments / 8

Community Policy