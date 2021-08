A vocal group of parents is demanding that Redmond School District stand against Gov. Kate Brown’s mandate for masks in K-12 schools. As a Redmond parent and RN who was involved in the local Covid-19 response, I urge you to weigh the recommendations of highly educated physicians from the Centers for Disease Control, American Academy of Pediatrics and our own St. Charles infectious disease experts over the demands of people without backgrounds in medicine or science. A public health crisis is not political.