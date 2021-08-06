Inside The Call: Ruger CEO Details Path To 50 Percent Growth, Price Increases And Marlin Rollout
Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. President and CEO Chris Killoy cited strong consumer demand for Ruger products, increases in production for each of its past seven quarters and the introduction of new products that met with strong consumer demand as reasons why the company’s net sales growth exceeded 50 percent for the first half of the year-even as National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) background checks, as adjusted by NSSF, decreased by 5 percent for the period.sgbonline.com
Comments / 0