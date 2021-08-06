Inside The Call: Ruger CEO Details Path To 50 Percent Growth, Price Increases And Marlin Rollout

Johnson Outdoors Inc. reported net income more than doubled in the first quarter ended July 2 on a 54 percent sales gain. “Strong demand delivered another quarter of unprecedented results. Momentum in Fishing, Camping and Watercraft Recreation continued, and as pandemic-related travel restrictions are being lifted, our work to strengthen the ScubaPro brand has been paying off as Diving begins to recover,” said Helen Johnson-Leipold, chairman and CEO. “Looking ahead, we’re focused on continuing to keep pace with demand and position Johnson Outdoors for marketplace success.”