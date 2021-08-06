Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden Admin: To Prevent ‘Unruly’ Passengers, No More Airport Alcohol ‘To-Go’

By Liam Edgar
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TyQXj_0bJuBf4900

Flying has become a miserable experience, and COVID-19 has exacerbated the problem – one that the Biden administration has contributed to.

One of President Joe Biden’s first acts was to mandate masking on federal property and during interstate travel on planes, buses, and trains.

Yet as the number of incidents of recalcitrant passengers has skyrocketed, the administration is looking for a scapegoat – and finding it alcohol producers and airport bartenders.

In a letter Tuesday to airport managers across the country Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson campaigned for an end of “to go” alcohol sales.

“During the last year, the aviation system has faced many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to see new challenges that require the entire industry to work together as the burgeoning recovery takes off,” Dickson wrote.

“As the number of passengers traveling has increased, so has the number of unruly and unsafe behavior incidents on planes and in airports.”

He noted the Biden FAA has adopted a “zero-tolerance” policy toward this type of behavior on airplanes earlier this year, and “we are taking the strongest possible action within our legal authority.”

“But we need your help,” he pleaded.

Florida Man Arrested On A Parked C-130 After Crashing Stolen Car Through Airport Fence

Florida Woman Bares All To Fellow Flight Passengers After A Drink Or So

The FAA, Dickson said, has levied civil fines against unruly passengers. But it has no authority to prosecute them criminally, and in many cases, local police interview the miscreants release them without criminal charges, even in some cases when flight attendants have reported being physically assaulted.

“When this occurs, we miss a key opportunity to hold unruly passengers accountable for their unacceptable and dangerous behavior,” Dickson wrote.

The FAA has determined that “alcohol often contributes to this unsafe behavior,” Dickson noted.

Accordingly, the FAA is requesting that airports work to curtail this.

Per FAA regulations, passengers are not allowed to consume alcohol while aboard an aircraft that is not served by the airline.

But the agency has gotten reports that some airport concessionaires offer alcohol “to go.”

“Passengers believe they can carry that alcohol onto their flights or they become inebriated during the boarding process,” Dickson wrote.

“Airports can help bring awareness to this prohibition on passengers carrying open alcohol onboard their flights in through signage, public service announcements, and concessionaire education.”

“Many of you are already showing our Zero Tolerance video in your passenger lounges and other common areas,” he added. “We ask that you also show this PSA in any location in your airport where it might catch passengers’ attention, particularly in boarding areas.”

“We have the safest aviation system in the world, and you are a key partner in that success,” Dickson concluded. “I know that we can keep it that way with your continued help and these additional actions.”

Of course, Dickson did not explain why people were suddenly “unruly.”

To-go booze is nothing new.

The website Thrillist.com reported in 2018 that many major U.S. airports – including those in Tampa, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale – allowed passengers to wander the terminal with their adult beverages.

So, that means something is different than before.

The FAA provided a clue itself last month when it announced that during the first half of 2021 it had handed down $682,000 in fines against unruly passengers.

Unlike Dickson, the FAA noted that as of July 6 it had received 3,271 reports of unruly behavior by passengers.

That included “about 2,475 reports of passengers refusing to comply with the federal facemask mandate.”

Maybe instead of cracking down on the drinking itself, the FAA should consider why people are drinking – and act accordingly.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 0

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
51K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Dickson
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#To Go#Thrillist Com#Florida Man Arrested On
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
FAA
Related
DrinksFood & Wine

FAA Wants Airport Bars to Stop Selling Alcohol to Go

Last week, the administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration wrote a letter to the leaders of airports throughout the United States, asking them to stop allowing airport bars to serve alcoholic beverages to go, in an attempt to prevent passengers from becoming unruly, noncompliant, or straight-up violent after they board a plane.
Norwalk, OHNorwalk Reflector

FAA urges prosecution for unruly passengers, end of 'to-go' liquor sales

Responding to a continued surge in unruly and hostile behavior on planes, the Federal Aviation Administration is urging airport concessionaires to stop selling liquor in to-go containers to passengers and calling on police to prosecute more fliers who cause onboard trouble. In one of the most high-profile onboard incidents to...
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

FAA head seeks more prosecution of unruly airline passengers

(AP) — The nation’s top aviation regulator is suggesting that local police around the country should file charges more often against unruly airline passengers and that airports should clamp down on alcohol sales. Federal Aviation Administration chief Stephen Dickson said that every week, police are asked to be there when...
LifestylePosted by
Reuters

FAA urges airports to assist in unruly air passenger crackdown

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the Federal Aviation Administration has asked U.S. airports to assist in the government’s effort to crack down on disruptive and violent air passengers, according to a letter made public Thursday. The United States has seen a significant jump in reported cases of passengers causing...
LifestyleDaily Item

Flight attendants say airlines must do more to address unruly passengers

As air travel demand increases, a vast majority of flight attendants say they have dealt with unruly passengers and nearly 1 in 5 experienced a physical incident, including shoving, kicking seats and harassing flight crews at airports, according to a survey of flight attendants released Thursday. The Association of Flight...
Arizona Statefoxwilmington.com

AZ Attorney General scolds Biden administration for releasing COVID-positive migrants

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich sent a scathing letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas demanding the Biden administration stop releasing COVID-19 migrants into the country. “As the Biden administration is ramping up pressure campaigns for COVID-related mandates, this revelation shows incredible hypocrisy and disdain for the health of everyday...
HobbiesLaw.com

Biden Administration Clears Way for Florida Gambling Deal

Delivering a major victory to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe, President Joe Biden’s administration has allowed to go into effect a 30-year gambling deal that gives the tribe control of sports betting in Florida, setting the stage for litigation over the agreement that could reshape the state’s gambling footprint.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Second Federal Court Blocks Biden Mandate Requiring Doctors To Perform Trans Surgeries Against Conscience

A federal court has blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate that would require doctors to perform transgender surgeries against their consciences. Judge Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Wichita Falls Division, granted “a permanent injunction” to the Christian plaintiffs “to be exempt from the government’s requirement to perform abortions and gender-transition procedures.”
Law EnforcementPosted by
BoardingArea

The FAA Wants Police to Arrest More Unruly Passengers As Most Avoid Criminal Charges

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) administrator Steve Dickson has implored airport police to arrest more unruly airline passengers as it becomes increasingly apparent that despite a huge surge in the number of disruptive behavior, the vast majority of unruly passengers don’t ever face any form of criminal charge for actions that include assaulting and threatening flight attendants.
Public Healthamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden, Pentagon mandating COVID vaccines for entire military by Sept. 15

President Joe Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin are mandating COVID-19 vaccines for all military personnel by September 15, official announcements revealed Monday. “I will seek the President’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon the U.S. Food and Drug Agency (FDA licensure), whichever comes first,” Austin said in a military-wide memo released Monday.
Travelfox5ny.com

Flight attendants concerned about uptick in unruly passengers

SAN FRANCISCO - Flight attendants are concerned about an uptick in unruly passengers onboard flights. The most recent incident involved a Frontier Airlines passenger who allegedly groped two female flight attendants on a flight from Philadelphia to Miami on Saturday. Witnesses said the man had been drinking alcohol before the...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Psaki takes aim at DeSantis over Florida ventilator request

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday questioned why Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) would be "opposed" to receiving ventilators given the COVID-19 rise in his state. “As a policy, we don’t send ventilators to states without their interest in receiving the ventilators. I think the most important question...
Posted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘Happy Ending’ Florida Woman Arrested After She Grabs Detective Groin During Massage

POLK COUNTY, FL. – A Lake Wales Woman was arrested after a massage became a little too personal, and the recipient was a detective. On Tuesday, August 10, 2021, undercover detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit conducted an ongoing operation focused on identifying possible human trafficking victims and possible illegal conduct in a massage parlor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy