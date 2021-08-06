Cancel
Florida State

Miami basketball non-conference schedule not outside Florida until December 1

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA;. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports. The Miami basketball program announced its 2021-22 non-conference schedule on Thursday. Miami does not travel outside of Florida until its December 1 game at Penn State in the ACC-Big 10 Challenge. The Hurricanes open their 2021-22 season with an exhibition game against Division II Nova Southeastern in Coral Gables.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Atlantic#Florida A M#Hurricanes#Usa Today Sports#Nell Redmond Usa#Penn State#Acc Big 10 Challenge#Ucf#Florida A M
