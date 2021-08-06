Sunday Mystic Museum of Art fundraiser features Will Evans

It seems we are slipping too soon into August. Our farmstands are full of plants, vegetables and more. This week North Tabor Farm began a partnership with Iggy’s Bread, a Cambridge-based bakery with a summer pop-up in Edgartown. You can find their fresh bread Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday afternoon. By the way, they are looking for “a part-time helper, 8 am to 12 pm on weekdays to help with harvesting and farm chores. If you, or anyone you know, is looking to laugh, sweat, and bring home some delicious veggies” please email northtaborfarmmv@gmail.com.