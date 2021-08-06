Cancel
Apparel

Deal: Save $66 on Our Favorite Unlined Waxed Trucker Jacket

By Lindsay Rogers
InsideHook
InsideHook
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. A warm-weather flannel-less iteration of our beloved Flannel-lined Trucker Jacket, the Unlined Waxed Trucker Jacket is our choice layer for all of those rapidly approaching, unseasonably cool summer nights. Constructed of British Millerain’s Tekwax Evolution 6 fabric, it’s lightweight and soft to the touch, but its weather-resistant-wax exterior makes for a tough opponent come time to face down the elements. It’s versatile, durable and right now its just $122. Take your pick of four different color ways and revel in the joy of snagging what is sure to be your new favorite jacket, at a discount.

InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more.

